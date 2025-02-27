Oracle Interconnect For Azure Expands To US Government Cloud

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Thursday has announced the general availability of Oracle US Gov West (Phoenix) and Azure US Gov Arizona (Phoenix) regions for Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure to meet increasing demand for multicloud solutions. This service enables joint customers to migrate workloads seamlessly between Oracle Cloud Infrastructure or OCI and Azure's FedRAMP High-authorized environments.

The Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure integrates Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect and Microsoft ExpressRoute, delivering sub-two-millisecond round-trip latency for high-performance multicloud networking. Customers can build cloud-native applications utilizing both Azure for US Government and Oracle Government Cloud technologies while benefiting from free data transfer between the two clouds. This allows government agencies to enhance application performance by directly connecting Azure-based applications to Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Exadata Database Service.

The integration also supports industry-specific applications such as Oracle Communications session border controllers for real-time communications, improving reliability and reducing downtime failovers. Additionally, customers can leverage specialized services across both hyperscalers, such as Oracle Cloud Application and Process Integration Services and Azure's advanced analytics and AI capabilities.

Oracle's Executive Vice President for Government, Intelligence, and Defense, Kim Lynch, emphasized the importance of giving government agencies flexibility in choosing the best cloud solutions for their needs. Brett Tanzer, Vice President of Azure Solutions and Ecosystem at Microsoft, highlighted how the collaboration empowers agencies with AI, security, and app services. Samia Tarraf, Oracle Business Group Lead at Accenture, noted that the interconnect enhances regulatory compliance and data sovereignty while unlocking new opportunities for digital transformation.

