Oracle Hospitality Push Highlights Cloud Expansion: What's Ahead?

Oracle ORCL is intensifying its presence in the hospitality technology market, with a string of recent wins and product launches that underscore how the company is leveraging its cloud platform across a broader range of industry verticals.



The momentum was on display in early March when Motel One Group completed the migration of its entire hotel portfolio to Oracle OPERA Cloud, covering more than 100 properties across 13 countries at a pace averaging 14 active go-lives per week. The European hotel chain gained a unified data and operational foundation through Oracle OPERA Cloud, with Oracle Managed Services providing ongoing support for the environment. Separately, Oracle OPERA Cloud was approved by IHG Hotels & Resorts as a cloud-based property management system for its estate across the Americas and EMEAA regions in late January, adding one of the world's largest hotel groups to its client roster.



On the product innovation front, Oracle expanded its Simphony Cloud Point of Sale roster at the Oracle Restaurants Summit in March with new Restaurant Suites Management and Mobile Order & Pay capabilities, enabling venues to manage suite ownership, ordering, billing and guest preferences on a single cloud platform. The additions target stadiums, arenas and entertainment venues, extending Oracle's hospitality footprint beyond traditional hotel property management.



These moves align with Oracle's broader cloud trajectory. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Oracle's cloud revenues rose 44% in USD to $8.9 billion, while total revenues climbed 22% to $17.2 billion, marking the first quarter in more than 15 years where organic revenues and non-GAAP earnings per share both grew at 20% or more. Remaining Performance Obligations were $553 billion, up 325% year over year.



As Oracle deepens its hospitality verticals through OPERA Cloud and Simphony Cloud, the compounding effect of large-scale migrations and new product capabilities could contribute incrementally to its cloud application revenues, even as infrastructure-driven growth commands the broader narrative.

Amadeus and Agilysys Chart Their Own Hospitality Cloud Paths

Oracle's hospitality cloud push puts it in direct competition with Amadeus IT Group AMADY and Agilysys AGYS, both of which are actively expanding their own cloud-native footprints. Amadeus reported that its Hospitality and Other Solutions revenues grew 6.1% for full-year 2025, accelerating to 13.9% growth at constant currency in the fourth quarter, fueled by new customer wins and implementations. Amadeus is also progressing toward a comprehensive cloud migration, having deployed over €1.4 billion in R&D in 2025. Meanwhile, Agilysys posted its 16th consecutive record revenue quarter in third-quarter fiscal 2026, with total net revenues rising 15.6% to $80.4 million and subscription revenues growing 23%, while raising its full-year fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $318 million. Agilysys remains exclusively hospitality-focused, giving it a narrower but deeper competitive profile compared with the broader platform reach of both Amadeus and Oracle.

ORCL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Oracle have plunged 51.5% over the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s 3.3% and 30% decline, respectively.

ORCL’s 6-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, ORCL stock is currently trading at a premium with a trailing 12-month price/earnings ratio of 25.24x, which is higher than the industry average of 24.85x. Oracle carries a Value Score of D.

ORCL’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL's fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.43 per share, indicating 23.22% growth year over year.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

ORCL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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