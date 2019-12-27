Oracle Deploys Cloud Region in India to Support Client Growth

Oracle ORCL recently announced that its Cloud Applications are now live in the Gen 2 cloud region in Mumbai. As a result, the company’s Cloud Application can be leveraged by existing and new customers. The move reflects continued momentum for Oracle’s cloud business in India.



The deployment of Oracle Cloud Regions in India is also likely to aid those companies that are bound by the country’s regulatory environment, such as banking and telecom or public sector companies.



Through the integration of cloud services in India, Oracle Cloud Applications can maintain crucial data within the country itself, thereby addressing data sovereignty regulations.



Oracle Cloud Enables More Functionality for Clients in India



The move is likely to help customers in India consume enterprise functionality as a cloud application. Additionally, they can move existing applications to as well as build new applications on the cloud, which is based on a secure, reliable and high-performance infrastructure.



A growing number of companies in India are choosing Oracle to modernize and automate enterprise functions such as finance (ERP), human resources (HCM), supply chain (SCM), commerce, marketing, sales, and services (CX).



Some of the customers of Oracle’s cloud services in India include Adani Group, Apollo Tyres, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Edelweiss Financial Services, IDFC First Bank, Reliance Capital, Tata Sons, Unilever and Yes Bank.



Oracle’s Cloud Applications is one of the world’s most recognized and innovative complete suites of applications. The company continuously updates its cloud by frequently adding features and updates.



Moreover, the company’s cloud architecture delivers best-of-breed applications across every business function. Such facilities are likely to help customers in India make use of the latest cloud technologies alongside improving user collaboration.



Through Oracle’s cloud solutions, customers in India can, therefore, make use of the latest technologies such as AI, ML, IoT, digital assistants, analytics and blockchain, among others.

Plans to Boost Cloud Services Bode Well



To meet client needs at a global scale, Oracle plans to launch 20 Oracle Cloud regions by the end of 2020. This will be done for a total of 36 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure regions. Currently, the company operates 16 cloud regions globally —11 commercial and five government.



Oracle has been successfully boosting the cloud clientele, primarily owing to its robust SaaS solutions portfolio. SaaS is expected to remain the dominant cloud computing type, representing more than half of all public cloud spending through 2023.



Markedly, the company’s enormous strength in cloud technology has been a key force behind the growth in the database business. The next-generation autonomous database launched by Oracle, supported by ML, is also gaining traction.



The latest autonomous database supported by ML is also expected to boost Oracle’s competitive position against Amazon’s AMZN AWS and others. Markedly, the autonomous database in the Gen 2 Infrastructure is witnessing rapid adoption.



Apart from these, the company is bolstering its cloud services through prudent partnerships. It has established alliances with Intel INTC, Microsoft MSFT and Accenture to better harness cloud capabilities.



Wrapping up, we expect that Oracle’s strategic approaches to boost cloud offerings will broaden its clientele and enhance revenue opportunities.



