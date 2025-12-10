Markets
Oracle Corp. Reveals Climb In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $6.135 billion, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $3.151 billion, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $6.598 billion or $2.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $16.058 billion from $14.059 billion last year.

Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.135 Bln. vs. $3.151 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.10 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $16.058 Bln vs. $14.059 Bln last year.

