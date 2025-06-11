Oracle Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.427 billion, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $3.143 billion, or $1.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.881 billion or $1.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $15.903 billion from $14.287 billion last year.

Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.427 Bln. vs. $3.143 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue: $15.903 Bln vs. $14.287 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.