Oracle Cloud Infrastructure To Be Partner For AI Supercluster Powered By AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs

October 14, 2025 — 09:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Oracle (ORCL) and AMD (AMD) announced a major expansion of their collaboration to help customers significantly scale their AI capabilities. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will be a launch partner for the first publicly available AI supercluster powered by AMD Instinct MI450 Series GPUs—with an initial deployment of 50,000 GPUs starting in calendar third quarter, 2026 and expanding in 2027 and beyond.

OCI's planned new AI superclusters will be powered by the AMD Helios rack design, which includes AMD Instinct MI450 Series GPUs, next- generation AMD EPYC CPUs codenamed Venice, and next-generation AMD Pensando advanced networking codenamed Vulcano.

