Oracle Appoints Hilary Maxson As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corporation (ORCL) said on Monday that it has appointed Hilary Maxson as chief financial officer with effect from April 6.

Prior to joining Oracle, Maxson served as executive vice president and group chief financial officer at Schneider Electric SE (SU.PA, SND.DE, SBGSF.PK).

Earlier, Maxson spent 12 years at the AES Corporation, where she held senior leadership roles across finance, strategy, and others.

"With Hilary's appointment, Doug Kehring will transition out of the role of Oracle's Principal Financial Officer," the company said.

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