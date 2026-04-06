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Oracle Appoints Hilary Maxson As Chief Financial Officer

April 06, 2026 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corporation (ORCL) said on Monday that it has appointed Hilary Maxson as chief financial officer with effect from April 6.

Prior to joining Oracle, Maxson served as executive vice president and group chief financial officer at Schneider Electric SE (SU.PA, SND.DE, SBGSF.PK).

Earlier, Maxson spent 12 years at the AES Corporation, where she held senior leadership roles across finance, strategy, and others.

"With Hilary's appointment, Doug Kehring will transition out of the role of Oracle's Principal Financial Officer," the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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