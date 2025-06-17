Oracle Adds AMD GPUs in Cloud Infrastructure: Will This Aid Growth?

Oracle ORCL is leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to drive AI growth. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, OCI consumption revenues jumped 62%, reflecting rising demand for high-performance computing, particularly for AI and agentic workloads. Infrastructure cloud services now have annualized revenues of nearly $12 billion. Oracle reported $6.7 billion in total cloud revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, suggesting 27% year-over-year growth.



To further boost its AI capabilities, Oracle inked a partnership with AMD on June 12. The company is integrating AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs into Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The collaboration offers more than 2X price-performance compared with the previous generation, enabling significant efficiency gains for large-scale AI training and inference workloads.



Another key driver of Oracle’s cloud momentum is its aggressive global data center expansion. The company is currently live in 23 cloud regions with a database on cloud services and has another 47 planned. OCI revenues are expected to grow more than 70% in fiscal 2026.



To support this aggressive expansion, Oracle deployed $9.1 billion in capital expenditures in the reported quarter, totaling $21.2 billion in fiscal 2025. The company plans to invest $25 billion in fiscal 2026.

Oracle Faces Tough Rivals in Cloud Computing

Oracle is stepping up its cloud ambitions, but the company faces formidable rivals like Amazon’s AMZN cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) and Microsoft’s MSFT Azure.



AWS remains the global leader in cloud infrastructure, commanding roughly one-third of the market. Its expanding enterprise customer base and high-margin cloud services continue to reinforce Amazon’s dominance in IaaS and PaaS. The cloud division remains a significant profit engine for Amazon, driven by premium services and a growing roster of Fortune 500 clients.



Microsoft Azure stands out in the cloud computing landscape for its seamless enterprise integration and deep ties to Microsoft’s broader software ecosystem. Microsoft Azure excels at embedding advanced AI capabilities directly into widely used business applications like Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and GitHub. With operations in more than 60 global regions, Microsoft Azure delivers scalable solutions across software, platforms and infrastructure.

ORCL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Oracle have gained 26.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s growth of 11%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, ORCL trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 26.7x, significantly higher than the Zacks Computer-Software industry average of 19.24x. This elevated multiple indicates that the market has likely priced in strong expectations for Oracle’s future growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $66.73 billion, indicating 16.25% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for ORCL’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.68 per share, up four cents over the past 30 days. The earnings figure indicates 10.78% growth from the figure reported in fiscal 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ORCL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

