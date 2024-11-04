Ora Gold Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding

Ora Gold Ltd. (AU:OAU) has released an update.

Ora Gold Ltd. has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Rick W. Crabb, with an acquisition of 20,132,918 ordinary fully paid shares. This transaction, involving an exercise of options, brings Crabb’s total holdings to 117,940,372 shares, reflecting a strategic move that could influence the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:OAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.