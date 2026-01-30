OR Royalties Stock Falls 4% Following Announcement Of Director's Resignation

(RTTNews) - Stock of OR Royalties Inc. (OR) is moving down above 4 percent during Friday morning trading following the announcement of resignation of William Murray John from the company's director role, effective immediately.

The company's stock is currently trading at $43.43, down 4.96 percent or $2.26, over the previous close of $45.69 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $17.55 and $47.75 in the past one year.

Concurrently, the precious metals royalty and streaming company has announced the appointment of Kevin Thomson as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors.

