OR Royalties Inc Bottom Line Advances In Q4

OR Royalties Inc (OR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $65.25 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $7.11 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 59.4% to $90.47 million from $56.74 million last year.

OR Royalties Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

