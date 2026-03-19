OR Royalties Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OR

In trading on Thursday, shares of OR Royalties Inc (Symbol: OR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.76, changing hands as low as $33.53 per share. OR Royalties Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OR's low point in its 52 week range is $18.985 per share, with $48.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.55.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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