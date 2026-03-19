OR Royalties Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OR

Looking at the chart above, OR's low point in its 52 week range is $18.985 per share, with $48.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.55.
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