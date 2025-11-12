Opus Genetics, Inc. Q3 Loss Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Opus Genetics, Inc. (IRD) released Loss for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$17.45 million, or -$0.25 per share. This compares with -$7.53 million, or -$0.29 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 20.4% to $3.08 million from $3.87 million last year.

Opus Genetics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$17.45 Mln. vs. -$7.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.25 vs. -$0.29 last year. -Revenue: $3.08 Mln vs. $3.87 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.