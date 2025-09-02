Opus Genetics Appoints Rob Gagnon As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Opus Genetics, Inc. (IRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced Tuesday the appointment of Rob Gagnon as Chief Financial Officer.

Gagnon is an accomplished biotech executive with more than two decades of financial and operational leadership experience in both public and private companies.

Gagnon has held senior roles guiding companies through IPOs, late-stage clinical development, commercial launches, and M&A. He joins Opus from Remix Therapeutics, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and led the company's finance function, strategic financing process, fundraising efforts and IPO preparation.

Previously, Gagnon served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer at Verastem Oncology, where he oversaw finance, business development, and investor relations and led capital raising efforts.

He has also held senior finance leadership roles at Harvard Bioscience, Clean Harbors, and Biogen, and began his career in audit and advisory services at Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

