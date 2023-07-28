Options Trading 101: Put Debit Spreads on Schwab's Trading Platform

As Schaeffer's Investment Research is not affiliated with The Charles Schwab Corporation, this article can only provide general steps on how to buy a put debit spread on Charles Schwab. However, keep in mind that financial processes and platforms may change over time, so it's always a good idea to double-check with the latest information from Charles Schwab or consult a financial advisor if you're unsure about any options trading strategy.

Bernie Schaeffer has recently launched two new debit spread trading programs (Vertical Options Trader and Grand Slam Countdown) in which our members can take advantage of the powerful debit spread strategy. Both programs offer call debit spreads and put debit spreads. We will discuss buying put debit spreads on Charles Schwab here, but you can review how to buy call debit spreads on Charles Schwab by clicking here.

Here is how to buy a put debit spread (aka a put vertical spread) on Charles Schwab:

Step 1: Open a Schwab Account

Step 2: Log In to Your Schwab Account

Step 3: Access the Trading Platform

Step 4: Find the Underlying Stock

Step 5: Select the Put Option for the Long Leg

Step 6: Choose the Put Option for the Short Leg

Step 7: Set the Number of Contracts and Review Order Details

Step 8: Place the Trade

Step 9: Monitor Your Position

If you don't already have a Charles Schwab account, you'll need to sign up for one. Complete the account registration and verification process.Once your account is set up and verified, log in to your Charles Schwab account using your credentials.After logging in, navigate to the trading platform. Charles Schwab provides a web-based platform and mobile app, among other options.Using the platform's search function or by browsing available options, find the underlying stock for which you want to buy a put debit spread. Once you select the stock, you'll be able to view its trading details and options.Within the options chain, locate the specific put option you want to use as the long leg of your put debit spread. The long leg is the put option you're buying. Click on the ask price of the put option to open an order ticket.To create a put debit spread, you'll also need to sell a put option with a lower strike price than the one you're buying. Locate the specific put option you want to use as the short leg. Click on the bid price of the put option to open an order ticket.In the order tickets for both the long and short put options, specify the number of contracts you want to trade. Review the order details, including the strike prices and expiration dates of both options, to ensure they align with your desired put debit spread strategy.Once you've reviewed all the order details and are satisfied with your selections, click the appropriate button to place the trade. Follow any additional prompts or confirmations to complete the trade.After placing the put debit spread trade, you can monitor it within your Charles Schwab account. Keep track of the trade's performance and manage it according to your investment strategy. Remember, options trading involves risks, and it's essential to have a good understanding of options strategies and associated risks before engaging in such trades. If you're new to options or need further guidance, consider seeking advice from a qualified financial advisor or utilizing Charles Schwab's educational resources and support.

Learn better through video? Here is a great video that we found on YouTube that will visually walk you through placing a put debit spread on Charles Schwab:

