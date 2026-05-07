Option Spread Trade on Leading AI Stock Offers 32% Return Potential

KLA Corporation, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has seen its shares surge this year as the company benefits from strong demand for leading-edge logic, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and advanced packaging, which is driving market share growth in the semiconductor industry.

San Jose, CA-based KLA is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of process diagnostics and control (PDC) equipment and yield management solutions required for the fabrication of semiconductor chips.

The stock has broken out to a multi-year high in 2026 on increasing volume. Shares continue to display relative strength as buying pressure accumulates in this market leader.

KLA is part of the Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry group, which currently ranks in the top 21% out of approximately 250 Zacks Ranked Industries. Because it is ranked in the top half of all Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect this group to outperform over the next 3 to 6 months, just as it has throughout the year:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks in this industry are projected to experience above-average earnings growth, which signifies a powerful foundation that should lead to higher prices in the future.

Historical research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock’s price appreciation is due to its industry grouping. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

It’s no secret that investing in stocks that are part of leading industry groups can give us a leg up relative to the market. By focusing on leading stocks within the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries, we can dramatically improve our stock-picking success.

Upside Catalysts for KLA

The “picks and shovels” AI company offers complete yield management solutions, including hardware, software and services that help improve output and reduce overall production costs.

Blossoming investment in AI infrastructure bodes well for KLA’s prospects. Advanced packaging exceeded $950 million in 2025, reflecting 70% year-over-year growth. Its healthy portfolio and its leadership in process control systems are enabling customers to manage increasing design complexity.

KLA has also benefited from its new product development strategy. Equipment companies typically work closely with customers, who conduct the actual purchase long after they have viewed the product and tested its suitability. In the last year, KLA introduced a number of new front-end defect inspection products that are expected to boost its existing portfolio.

Option Essentials

While there are many ways to take advantage of a bullish move in KLAC stock, options provide us with flexibility, enabling us to tailor our strategy to the current market environment.

When done correctly, trading options provides huge profit opportunities with limited risk, making options one of the most versatile investment vehicles.

Before we analyze today’s trade, let’s review some option fundamentals as a refresher. There is no need to worry about complex mathematical formulas or equations. Over the years I’ve found that the more complicated a strategy is, the less likely it is to work over the long run.

Options are standardized contracts that give the buyer the right – but not the obligation – to buy or sell the underlying stock at a fixed price, which is known as the strike price. A call option gives the buyer the right to buy a particular security, while a put option gives the buyer the right to sell the same. The investor who purchases an option, whether a put or call, is the option buyer, while the investor who sells a put or call is the seller or writer.

These contracts are valid for a specific period of time which ends on expiration day. There are weekly options, monthly options, and even LEAPS options which are longer-term options that have an expiration date of greater than one year.

Option spreads can be an extremely effective strategy. Debit spreads are implemented by purchasing a call option and selling a related call option with a higher strike price. These types of trades are limited risk trades because the short option is ‘covered’ by the option purchase.

Below we’re going to explore a call option spread strategy.

The Power of Option Spreads

KLAC stock has been outperforming over the past year and currently meets our criteria for initiating a bullish call option spread position. The company is witnessing positive earnings estimate revisions, which our research has shown to be the most powerful force impacting stock prices.



Image Source: StockCharts

The table below displays the risk/reward profile for this trade. KLAC is trading at $1,816.29/share at the time of this writing. This trade involves purchasing the June 1600-strike call at 256.05 points (yellow box), and selling the June 1640-strike call at 225.9 points (orange box) for a total cost of 30.15 points. As option contracts represent 100 shares of the underlying security, this would translate to a total cost of just $3,015 per spread (brown box).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The top (blue) row in the lower section shows the performance of KLAC stock based on different percentage scenarios at expiration. The last (purple) row shows the corresponding percentage return for our debit spread trade. We can see that regardless of whether KLAC increases in price, remains flat, or even loses 5% from our entry, our option spread trade will produce a 32.7% return.

Remember that the call option sold through this strategy profits as the price of the underlying stock declines, providing us with a cushion during market pullbacks.

Option spreads are a safe way to use the leverage inherent in options. Your risk is limited to the price paid for the spread. The call option spread strategy is an excellent way to take advantage of the bullish move in KLA as the stock looks primed to continue its outperformance.

Bottom Line

Currently, KLA KLAC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), driven by favorable estimate momentum in 2026. Analysts project robust growth, with guidance implying 11% revenue expansion.

Solid institutional buying should continue to provide a tailwind for the stock price. The company’s industry itself ranks in the top tier, benefiting from structural tailwinds. KLA’s leadership here, combined with its earnings beat streak and positive revisions, makes it a compelling choice for investors seeking exposure to AI's ongoing infrastructure boom.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.