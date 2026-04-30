Option Care Health, Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) revealed a profit for first quarter of $45.34 million

The company's bottom line came in at $45.34 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $46.74 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Option Care Health, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $63.23 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $1.350 billion from $1.332 billion last year.

Option Care Health, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $45.34 Mln. vs. $46.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $1.350 Bln vs. $1.332 Bln last year.

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