OPTN

Optinose Appoints Terry Kohler As CFO

October 07, 2024 — 11:54 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Optinose (OPTN) said that it appointed Terry Kohler as Chief Financial Officer.

Most recently, Kohler was the Chief Financial Officer for Verrica Pharmaceuticals. Kohler is an experienced biotech finance leader with over 20 years of business experience.

Prior to joining Verrica Pharmaceuticals, he served as Vice President, Corporate Development and Treasurer and Vice President, U.S. Branded and Specialty Pharmaceuticals at Endo International PLC. Before joining Endo, he completed the Johnson & Johnson MBA Leadership Development program and worked at several investment banking firms.

