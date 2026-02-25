OptimumBank Holdings (OPHC) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for OptimumBank Holdings (NYSEAM:OPHC) has been revised to $6.12 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.57% from the latest reported closing price of $5.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in OptimumBank Holdings. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPHC is 0.00%, an increase of 86.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.55% to 1,708K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 490K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares , representing a decrease of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPHC by 20.98% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 247K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 81.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPHC by 456.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 243K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPHC by 2.64% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 110K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares , representing an increase of 14.07%.

Geode Capital Management holds 101K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares , representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPHC by 47.61% over the last quarter.

