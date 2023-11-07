News & Insights

Personal Finance

Optimizing Portfolios With Direct Indexing

November 07, 2023 — 02:51 am EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Optimizing Portfolios With Direct Indexing

Advisors can use direct indexing to optimize their clients’ portfolios, reduce tax bills, and offer more customized solutions. It also offers an opportunity for an advisor to differentiate themselves and increase their appeal to high net worth prospects with specific needs.

 

Direct indexing offers more flexibility and solutions than traditional passive investing while retaining the major benefits. One example is that it can be used to reduce concentrated stock positions in a manner that can offset capital gains taxes and help lead to a more diversified and balanced long-term portfolio.

 

With direct indexing, tax losses can be harvested and set aside. This effectively turns them into assets which isn’t possible with investing in index funds. It could be especially of value to clients expecting a future financial windfall who are interested in proactive steps to reduce the future tax burden. 

 

Indices can also be modified to offset a large allocation to a specific stock or sector in another part of the portfolio. For instance, someone who works in the tech industry with a large number of stock options may not want tech exposure in their personal portfolio. 

 

Advisors can start this conversation with prospects by discussing matters like future windfalls, concentrated positions, reducing capital gains taxes, and more personalized solutions.

 

Finsum: Direct indexing is a way to optimize clients’ portfolios especially those with large capital gains taxes, concentrated positions, and expectations of a future financial windfall. 

 

  • advisors
  • capital gains tax
  • direct indexing

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.