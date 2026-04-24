OptimizeRx vs. GoodRx: Which Digital Health Stock is the Better Buy?

OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX and GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX operate in the digital health ecosystem, offering technology-driven solutions that connect stakeholders across healthcare and pharmaceuticals. OptimizeRx serves as a partner to life sciences companies through its proprietary communications network and omnichannel platform, enabling targeted, data-driven engagement at the point of care, including its artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) for precise provider interactions.

GoodRx focuses on improving prescription access and affordability through its large-scale consumer platform, offering direct-to-consumer programs, integrated savings and a leading app, while expanding into pharma manufacturer solutions and supporting a more transparent and seamless prescription journey.

Let’s evaluate their fundamentals, growth prospects, market challenges and valuations to determine which one presents a stronger investment opportunity.

The Case for OPRX

OptimizeRx is gaining from the strong adoption of its AI-enabled DAAP, which is enabling precise and timely engagement for pharmaceutical customers at critical decision points. On the lastearnings call management indicated that validated performance is helping convert initial pilot programs into broader, scaled deployments across multiple brands, particularly in complex therapeutic areas such as oncology, supporting a more repeatable and durable growth trajectory.

Another key growth driver is increasing traction among mid-tier and long-tail life sciences companies, which management identified as a significant expansion opportunity. The platform’s ability to address core customer needs, such as improving workflow efficiency, enhancing engagement and connecting fragmented point-of-care systems, is strengthening its appeal and driving deeper penetration within this segment.

Momentum is also being supported by favorable AI trends, which management noted are not disrupting the business but instead acting as a potential tailwind. As customers achieve efficiencies in areas like content creation, they are expected to reallocate marketing resources toward solutions that expand reach and engagement, benefiting the company’s platform adoption and utilization. Additionally, the company benefits from its established communications network that links pharmaceutical manufacturers with healthcare providers, enabling targeted and measurable engagement.



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OptimizeRx is prioritizing margin stability and cash generation over aggressive expansion. It aims to sustain Rule of 40 performance, even in a challenging environment. OptimizeRx reiterated its focus on adjusted EBITDA, guiding $21-$25 million for 2026, higher than the previously estimated $19-$22 million. The company also anticipates a back-half-weighted performance, with stronger momentum expected later in the year as market conditions stabilize and customer spending trends improve.

However, the company is grappling with softness in contracted revenue, primarily due to a shift away from managed services, which had contributed meaningfully in the prior year. OptimizeRx expects 2026 revenues of $109-$114 million compared with the $118-$124 million provided at the end of the third quarter of 2025. Additionally, pharmaceutical clients are adopting a more cautious spending approach in early 2026 as they navigate most favored nation (MFN) pricing dynamics. This has led to shorter contract durations and a temporary pause in marketing spend across both direct-to-consumer and healthcare provider channels. These factors are expected to weigh on near-term growth, particularly in the first half of the year.

The Case for GDRX

GoodRx is benefiting from steady growth in its prescription transactions platform, driven by strong consumer engagement and its ability to deliver price transparency and savings at scale. Expanding partnerships with pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are supporting consistent prescription volumes and reinforcing its role as a go-to platform for affordable medication access.

The company is also benefiting from momentum in its pharma manufacturer solutions and subscription offerings, as noted in the document, with increasing adoption of its integrated savings programs and direct-to-consumer solutions supporting revenue diversification, while ongoing enhancements to its platform and partnerships are enabling broader reach and improved user experience across its ecosystem.

GoodRx is facing headwinds from variability in prescription transaction revenues, with certain contractual dynamics and retail pharmacy relationships continuing to adversely impact pricing and margins, leading to pressure on revenue consistency despite stable user engagement levels.

GoodRx is also experiencing challenges related to declines in certain segments of its business, including softness in telehealth and subscription growth compared to prior periods, reflecting changing consumer behavior and a more competitive landscape affecting overall performance.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Quote

The company is dealing with ongoing margin pressures and investment requirements, with continued spending on technology, marketing and product innovation weighing on profitability, alongside external factors, such as industry pricing dynamics and partner negotiations contributing to uncertainty in near-term financial outcomes.

For 2026, the company expects revenues of $750-$780 million, implying a decline of 2-6% from $796.9 million reported in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least $230 million, suggesting a 15% decline from the $270.5 million reported in 2025.

Share Performance for OPRX & GDRX

In the past year, OPRX stock has declined 25.9% while GDRX has plunged 50.8%.



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Valuation for OPRX & GDRX

In terms of Price/Book, OPRX shares are trading at 0.94X, lower than GDRX’s 1.28X.



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How Do Estimates Compare for OPRX & GDRX?

Over the past 60 days, analysts have revised their estimates significantly upward for OPRX’s bottom line for the current year.



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For GDRX, estimates have been revised significantly downward over the past 60 days.



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OPRX or GDRX: Which Stock is the Better Investment?

While OPRX has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, GDRX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Consequently, in terms of Zacks Rank and valuation, OPRX seems to be a better option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.