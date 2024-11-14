OptimizeRx price target lowered to $8 from $16 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered the firm’s price target on OptimizeRx (OPRX) to $8 from $16 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. OptimizeRx reported a disappointing Q3 miss and guide-down, but JMP continues to like the company’s end-to-end HCP-direct-to-consumer platform, its continued Dynamic Audience Activation Platform momentum, the embedded growth opportunity represented by cross-selling its portfolio of brands, and the scalability of the model, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

