OptimizeRx (OPRX) Soars 5.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

OptimizeRx Corp. OPRX shares ended the last trading session 5.9% higher at $7.18. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 11.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can be attributed to the expanding market opportunity and a resilient business model. OPRX is witnessing increasing demand for the company’s innovative DAAP (Dynamic Audience Activation Platform) solution. The platform offers predictive and secure marketing solutions, which connect patients, HCPs and life sciences across a strong network of clinical and personal platforms.

OPRX noted that its engagement with established clients remains strong while it is adding more new customers, especially in the mid-tier and long-tail life science companies. This is viewed by management as a highly attractive segment.

The company further addressed AI concerns, positioning it as a tailwind rather than a disruption risk, highlighting that AI is expected to free up marketing budgets, which usually are up to 50% allocated to content creation. These could be reallocated toward marketing execution and audience reach, areas where OptimizeRx excels, added management.

In addition to a fixed cost base and scalable operating model, EBITDA is gaining from cost discipline measures (post the Medicx buyout).

OptimizeRx’s point-of-care (POC) and point-of-prescribe network and direct-to-consumer channels provide it a competitive edge.

Management has guided 2026 revenue to be between $109 million and $114 million and adjusted EBITDA in the band of $21–$25 million. The company also has a share repurchase plan of $10 million in place.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -75%. Revenues are expected to be $19.34 million, down 11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For OptimizeRx, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 136.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on OPRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

OptimizeRx is a member of the Zacks Computer - Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, ACI Worldwide (ACIW), finished the last trading session 0.5% higher at $40.04. ACIW has returned 2% over the past month.

For ACI Worldwide, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +52.6% over the past month to $0.45. This represents a change of -11.8% from what the company reported a year ago. ACI Worldwide currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

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