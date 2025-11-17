OptimizeRx (OPRX) Price Target Increased by 24.79% to 24.82

The average one-year price target for OptimizeRx (NasdaqCM:OPRX) has been revised to $24.82 / share. This is an increase of 24.79% from the prior estimate of $19.89 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.50% from the latest reported closing price of $15.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in OptimizeRx. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 8.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPRX is 0.21%, an increase of 17.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.30% to 15,793K shares. The put/call ratio of OPRX is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 1,508K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 677K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares , representing a decrease of 16.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 26.38% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 675K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares , representing an increase of 30.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 101.13% over the last quarter.

Blair William holds 591K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares , representing a decrease of 6.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 36.78% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 546K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares , representing a decrease of 11.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 38.15% over the last quarter.

