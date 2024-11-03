News & Insights

Opthea Set to Highlight Innovations at Investor Conferences

November 03, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

Opthea Limited (AU:OPT) has released an update.

Opthea Limited, a biopharmaceutical company focused on retinal diseases, is set to engage with investors at two major conferences in November 2024. The company is advancing its lead product, sozinibercept, currently in Phase 3 trials aimed at enhancing vision treatment outcomes. This presents a significant opportunity for investors interested in innovative healthcare solutions.

