Opthea Set to Highlight Innovations at Investor Conferences

Opthea Limited, a biopharmaceutical company focused on retinal diseases, is set to engage with investors at two major conferences in November 2024. The company is advancing its lead product, sozinibercept, currently in Phase 3 trials aimed at enhancing vision treatment outcomes. This presents a significant opportunity for investors interested in innovative healthcare solutions.

