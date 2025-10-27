Markets
OPT

Opthea Appoints Hamish George As CFO

October 27, 2025 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Opthea Ltd. (OPT.AX, OPT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Monday announced the appointment of Hamish George as Chief Financial Officer, effective today.

The company also stated that Stephanie Vipond of Bio101 will assume the role of Joint Company Secretary in place of Karen Adams, effective today.

Together, George and Vipond are responsible for communication between the Company and ASX.

In the pre-market activity, shares are trading at $3.41 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.