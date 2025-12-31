OppFi Trades Cheaper Than Its Peers: Is This a Potential Value Play?

OppFi OPFI presents a “value play” case, banking on its lofty financial performance and upbeat outlook. The company is currently trading at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, significantly below its peers, Paysign’s PAYS 10.96 and DLocal Limited’s DLO 17.31.

OPFI’s valuation is grounded in its record-breaking performance. In the third quarter of 2025, it raised its adjusted net income guidance for 2025 to $137-$142 million from the $125-$130 million view presented in the preceding quarter. This led to a significant hike in its adjusted EPS outlook to $1.54-$1.6 from the previous quarter’s view of $1.39-$1.44. This lofty expectation was underpinned by a 79.1% year-over-year surge in auto approval rates, which improved operating efficiency.

The value play case becomes more compelling as OppFi secured a $150-million revolving credit facility with Castlelake, which reduced the interest rate from a secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) of 7.5% to 6%. On the credit risk mitigation front, the company registered a 11.2% year-over-year decline in net charge-offs as a percentage of total revenues as of the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2025. It highlights the success of OPFI’s Model 6.1 in assessing credit quality.

OppFi holds a strong liquidity position, as evidenced by a current ratio of 1.76 in the third quarter of 2025. It is further enhanced by its times interest earned of 4.2, increasing from the preceding quarter’s 3, suggesting efficient interest payments. It positions the company to invest heavily without facing the fear of insolvency, which is a waving green flag for investors, presenting OPFI as a high-growth oriented stock.

OPFI’s Price Performance & Estimates

The OppFi stock has risen 41.4% in the past year against the 6.5% dip in its industry. The stock has underperformed Paysign’s 70.5% surge, while beating DLocal Limited’s 32.9% rise during the same timeframe.

OppFi has a Value Score of A, while Paysign and DLocal Limited carry a Value Score of C.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OppFi’s earnings per share for 2025 and 2026 has been unchanged at $1.57 and $1.71, respectively, over the past 60 days.

OPFI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

