OppFi Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - OppFi Inc. (OPFI) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $5.54 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $0.25 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, OppFi Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.78 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $127.34 million from $120.37 million last year.

OppFi Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $5.54 Mln. vs. $0.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.10 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $127.34 Mln vs. $120.37 Mln last year.

