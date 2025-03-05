OppFi Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for OppFi Inc. (OPFI):

Earnings: -$5.61 million in Q4 vs. -$5.57 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.26 in Q4 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, OppFi Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.30 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.15 per share Revenue: $135.72 million in Q4 vs. $132.92 million in the same period last year.

