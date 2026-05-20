Oppenheimer Upgrades Rubrik (RBRK)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2026, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.20% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Rubrik is $86.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.20% from its latest reported closing price of $64.33 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Rubrik is 1,317MM, an increase of 0.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rubrik. This is an decrease of 242 owner(s) or 33.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBRK is 0.34%, an increase of 17.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.67% to 134,345K shares. The put/call ratio of RBRK is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 8,030K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,555K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company.

First Trust Advisors holds 4,896K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,064K shares , representing a decrease of 44.29%.

Norges Bank holds 4,523K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Voya Investment Management holds 3,737K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,830K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBRK by 45.92% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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