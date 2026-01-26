Oppenheimer Upgrades Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Relay Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:RLAY) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.21% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Relay Therapeutics is $14.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 96.21% from its latest reported closing price of $7.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Relay Therapeutics is 65MM, an increase of 675.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relay Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 6.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLAY is 0.08%, an increase of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.10% to 179,790K shares. The put/call ratio of RLAY is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 27,905K shares representing 16.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 17,000K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,350K shares , representing an increase of 21.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 32.87% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 14,774K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,446K shares , representing an increase of 8.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 41.31% over the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 11,341K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,399K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 37.45% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 8,346K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,231K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 44.21% over the last quarter.

