Oppenheimer Upgrades Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Dyne Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:DYN) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.56% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dyne Therapeutics is $35.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 92.56% from its latest reported closing price of $18.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dyne Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dyne Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DYN is 0.25%, an increase of 21.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.61% to 167,400K shares. The put/call ratio of DYN is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 14,746K shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,438K shares , representing an increase of 35.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYN by 25.53% over the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 9,130K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 5,463K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 4,729K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,836K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYN by 2.66% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 4,615K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,767K shares , representing an increase of 18.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYN by 29.88% over the last quarter.

