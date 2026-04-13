Oppenheimer Upgrades Blackstone (BX)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.17% Upside

As of April 10, 2026, the average one-year price target for Blackstone is $162.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $127.26 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.17% from its latest reported closing price of $121.78 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Blackstone is 17,633MM, an increase of 24.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone. This is an decrease of 638 owner(s) or 21.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BX is 0.39%, an increase of 11.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.73% to 509,130K shares. The put/call ratio of BX is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,965K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,910K shares , representing a decrease of 24.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 24.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,315K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,953K shares , representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 57.50% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,558K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,014K shares , representing a decrease of 38.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 35.19% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,154K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,521K shares , representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 10.80% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 8,294K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,804K shares , representing a decrease of 18.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 90.69% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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