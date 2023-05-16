News & Insights

Oppenheimer Reiterates POINT Biopharma Global (PNT) Outperform Recommendation

May 16, 2023 — 05:20 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.40% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for POINT Biopharma Global is 16.42. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 56.40% from its latest reported closing price of 10.50.

The projected annual revenue for POINT Biopharma Global is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in POINT Biopharma Global. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNT is 0.11%, an increase of 23.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 62,787K shares. PNT / POINT Biopharma Global Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of PNT is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PNT / POINT Biopharma Global Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Bvf holds 10,564K shares representing 10.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,178K shares, representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNT by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 3,383K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,542K shares, representing an increase of 24.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNT by 32.96% over the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 3,205K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,634K shares, representing a decrease of 44.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNT by 14.92% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,188K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,252K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNT by 7.95% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,114K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,198K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNT by 11.49% over the last quarter.

POINT Biopharma Global Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is combining a portfolio of best-in-class radiopharmaceutical assets, a seasoned management team, expertise in radioisotopes such as Actinium-225 (Ac-225) and Lutetium-177 (Lu-177), and industry-leading manufacturing capabilities and supply chain to revolutionize theragnostic drug development and radioligand commercialization.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

