Oppenheimer Maintains Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:TERN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.81% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Terns Pharmaceuticals is $31.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.81% from its latest reported closing price of $40.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Terns Pharmaceuticals is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terns Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TERN is 0.15%, an increase of 50.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.47% to 95,206K shares. The put/call ratio of TERN is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 8,127K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,167K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TERN by 52.31% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 7,563K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 7,495K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 6,896K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 5,700K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

