Oppenheimer Maintains SPX Technologies (SPXC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.91% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SPX Technologies is 93.84. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 5.91% from its latest reported closing price of 88.60.
The projected annual revenue for SPX Technologies is 1,543MM, a decrease of 4.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.49.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPX Technologies. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXC is 0.23%, an increase of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 47,983K shares. The put/call ratio of SPXC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,013K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 5.48% over the last quarter.
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,291K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,348K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 2.67% over the last quarter.
Earnest Partners holds 2,177K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,186K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 1.02% over the last quarter.
Ameriprise Financial holds 1,391K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares, representing a decrease of 20.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 14.64% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,340K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 1.43% over the last quarter.
SPX Technologies Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
SPX Corporation is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. With operations in 17 countries and approximately $1.4 billion in annual revenue, the company offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands.
