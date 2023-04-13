Oppenheimer Maintains Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 314.38% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Milestone Pharmaceuticals is $15.91. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 314.38% from its latest reported closing price of $3.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Milestone Pharmaceuticals is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GWX - SPDR International Small Cap ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIST by 61.84% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Valeo Financial Advisors holds 114K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 2,209K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares, representing a decrease of 9.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIST by 57.12% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 1,165K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Milestone Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 29.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIST is 0.10%, a decrease of 55.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.69% to 24,113K shares. The put/call ratio of MIST is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of etripamil, a Phase 3 clinical-stage program, for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States.

See all Milestone Pharmaceuticals regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.