Oppenheimer Maintains Backblaze Inc - (BLZE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Backblaze Inc - (NASDAQ:BLZE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.26% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Backblaze Inc - is $10.79. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 127.26% from its latest reported closing price of $4.75.

The projected annual revenue for Backblaze Inc - is $102MM, an increase of 19.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 57.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 53.71% over the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 66.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 30.00% over the last quarter.

Umb Bank N A holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

