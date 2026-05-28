Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Vulcan Materials (VMC) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.37% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Vulcan Materials is $334.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $203.67 to a high of $378.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.37% from its latest reported closing price of $275.65 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Vulcan Materials is 8,641MM, an increase of 7.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,049 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vulcan Materials. This is an decrease of 388 owner(s) or 27.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMC is 0.19%, an increase of 26.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 141,008K shares. The put/call ratio of VMC is 2.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 9,522K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,555K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 8,532K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,031K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company.

Principal Financial Group holds 6,642K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,237K shares , representing a decrease of 8.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 53.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,769K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,085K shares , representing a decrease of 22.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 22.05% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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