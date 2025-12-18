Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Serve Robotics (SERV) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Serve Robotics (NasdaqCM:SERV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.37% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Serve Robotics is $18.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 86.37% from its latest reported closing price of $10.12 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serve Robotics. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 13.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SERV is 0.04%, an increase of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.93% to 28,412K shares. The put/call ratio of SERV is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Uber Technologies holds 2,071K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,749K shares , representing a decrease of 129.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SERV by 61.84% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,636K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares , representing an increase of 73.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SERV by 207.34% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,595K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares , representing an increase of 90.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SERV by 774.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,318K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639K shares , representing a decrease of 24.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SERV by 42.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,130K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares , representing an increase of 22.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SERV by 18.95% over the last quarter.

