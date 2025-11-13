Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Rocket Companies (RKT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.45% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rocket Companies is $19.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.45% from its latest reported closing price of $17.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Companies is 10,758MM, an increase of 76.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 746 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Companies. This is an increase of 152 owner(s) or 25.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKT is 0.20%, an increase of 17.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.71% to 297,396K shares. The put/call ratio of RKT is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen holds 30,831K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,497K shares , representing an increase of 62.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 109.36% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 15,126K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,729K shares , representing an increase of 55.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 116.09% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 13,390K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,561K shares , representing a decrease of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 52.45% over the last quarter.

JVMAX - John Hancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund holds 10,455K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,906K shares , representing an increase of 14.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 31.88% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,210K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,568K shares , representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 19.98% over the last quarter.

