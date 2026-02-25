Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of PepGen (PEPG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of PepGen (NasdaqGS:PEPG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.08% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for PepGen is $10.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 64.08% from its latest reported closing price of $6.32 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PepGen is 38MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in PepGen. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 25.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEPG is 0.06%, an increase of 19.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 57,769K shares. The put/call ratio of PEPG is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 20,065K shares representing 29.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,482K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 3,400K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,357K shares , representing an increase of 30.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEPG by 177.13% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,325K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,274K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,030K shares , representing an increase of 10.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEPG by 5.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.