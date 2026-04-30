Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Palantir Technologies (PLTR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Palantir Technologies (NasdaqGS:PLTR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.64% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Palantir Technologies is $192.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.64% from its latest reported closing price of $137.97 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Palantir Technologies is 3,753MM, a decrease of 16.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,040 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palantir Technologies. This is an decrease of 778 owner(s) or 20.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLTR is 0.59%, an increase of 18.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.08% to 1,317,422K shares. The put/call ratio of PLTR is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 54,200K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,395K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 35,575K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,666K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 28,971K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Invesco holds 22,415K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,799K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 20,763K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,088K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 80.28% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.