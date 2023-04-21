Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Pros Holdings (PRO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pros Holdings is $37.57. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 33.09% from its latest reported closing price of $28.23.

The projected annual revenue for Pros Holdings is $305MM, an increase of 10.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Assenagon Asset Management holds 68K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 72.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 55.84% over the last quarter.

JSTC - Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 7.11%.

HCCEX - The Small Capitalization - Mid Capitalization Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 88.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 702.07% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 155K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing a decrease of 195.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 68.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pros Holdings. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 8.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRO is 0.20%, an increase of 2.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.61% to 53,712K shares. The put/call ratio of PRO is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

Pros Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. The customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into company's industry solutions.

