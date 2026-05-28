Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Granite Construction (GVA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.39% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Granite Construction is $163.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $142.41 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.39% from its latest reported closing price of $134.65 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Granite Construction is 3,748MM, a decrease of 19.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Granite Construction. This is an decrease of 220 owner(s) or 34.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GVA is 0.17%, an increase of 23.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.72% to 55,451K shares. The put/call ratio of GVA is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,402K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,953K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,398K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares , representing an increase of 34.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 56.15% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,188K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares , representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 4.95% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,159K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares , representing an increase of 55.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 130.41% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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