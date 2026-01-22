Stocks
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Evommune (EVMN) with Outperform Recommendation

January 22, 2026 — 07:03 pm EST

Fintel reports that on January 22, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Evommune (NYSE:EVMN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.32% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Evommune is $39.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 108.32% from its latest reported closing price of $18.90 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evommune. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 525K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company.

Capricorn Fund Managers holds 60K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

