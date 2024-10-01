Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Euronet Worldwide (NasdaqGS:EEFT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.03% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Euronet Worldwide is $131.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $117.16 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 33.03% from its latest reported closing price of $98.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Euronet Worldwide is 4,057MM, an increase of 7.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 835 funds or institutions reporting positions in Euronet Worldwide. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EEFT is 0.27%, an increase of 2.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 50,229K shares. The put/call ratio of EEFT is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,329K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,688K shares , representing a decrease of 10.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 15.82% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 2,447K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,769K shares , representing a decrease of 13.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 8.73% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,775K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 1.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,369K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 7.24% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,365K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Euronet Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Euronet Worldwide is a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of prepaid mobile phone time and other prepaid products. Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 43,956 ATMs, approximately 324,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 61 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 717,000 POS terminals at approximately 328,000 retailer locations in 55 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 447,000 locations serving 159 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 175 countries.

