Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of EMCOR Group (EME) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.85% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for EMCOR Group is $948.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $611.26 to a high of $1,179.15. The average price target represents an increase of 10.85% from its latest reported closing price of $855.26 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for EMCOR Group is 12,312MM, a decrease of 30.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,184 funds or institutions reporting positions in EMCOR Group. This is an decrease of 303 owner(s) or 20.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EME is 0.19%, an increase of 43.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 47,246K shares. The put/call ratio of EME is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,900K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,998K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,476K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EME by 32.67% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 937K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares , representing an increase of 28.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 45.60% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 751K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares , representing a decrease of 70.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EME by 39.61% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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