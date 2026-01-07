Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Design Therapeutics (DSGN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Design Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:DSGN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.88% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Design Therapeutics is $11.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 35.88% from its latest reported closing price of $8.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Design Therapeutics is 144MM, an increase of 436,354.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Design Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSGN is 0.08%, an increase of 53.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 36,867K shares. The put/call ratio of DSGN is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sr One Capital Management holds 6,526K shares representing 11.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 3,655K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,218K shares , representing a decrease of 15.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSGN by 56.86% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,341K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares , representing an increase of 45.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSGN by 252.09% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 1,954K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,781K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

