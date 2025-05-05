Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of AST SpaceMobile (NasdaqGS:ASTS) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for AST SpaceMobile is $43.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 74.21% from its latest reported closing price of $24.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AST SpaceMobile is 544MM, an increase of 12,222.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in AST SpaceMobile. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 9.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTS is 0.22%, an increase of 13.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.88% to 101,227K shares. The put/call ratio of ASTS is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 8,943K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,729K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,093K shares , representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 8.12% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,025K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,684K shares , representing a decrease of 16.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 40.73% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,825K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares , representing an increase of 57.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 86.82% over the last quarter.

Broad Run Investment Management holds 3,773K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,799K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 9.80% over the last quarter.

AST SpaceMobile Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AST SpaceMobile is building the first, and only, space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile's team of engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.